A real one tragedy that occurred in the coastal city of Coatzacoalcos in the Mexican state of Veracruz. Seven university students, two boys and five girls, aged between 21 and 22, drowned after their pickup truck fell into the Calzadas River. The seven young people had been celebrating a degree and were returning to their homes. The tragic accident occurred on the night of Saturday, July 13, and presumably, the young people all lived in the same private home on Esmeralda and Perla streets, in the Elvira Ochoa neighborhood.

The seven victims were aboard a white Suburban pickup truck and, based on initial reports, it appears that the vehicle ended up inside the river independently. Mexican law enforcement is investigating to clarify the dynamics of the accident. Witnesses immediately alerted the emergency services but, despite the speed of intervention, all attempts to rescue proved to be useless. The rescue operations were more complicated than expected given the armored nature of the vehicle. A crane was needed to recover the vehicle from the river.

This terrible accident has taken the lives of seven young people, creating enormous pain and despair in the community. The two young people involved in the accident are Pablo López Guerrero and Julio Vizcaíno. The five young people who lost their lives are Luz Paulina Hernández, Perla Álvarez Pacheco, Katelyne Toledo, Mayra Reyes Sánchez and María Díaz Pelayo.