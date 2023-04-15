Yucatan.- The Secretary of Public Security of the state of Yucatan reported the seizure of 162 undocumented migrants.

The migrants were detained through various operations through the review of transport units at the entrance and exit of Yucatán.

According to what was reported by the Ministry of Public Security, this group of migrants was detained after being placed on board two tourist buses.

It was identified that the 162 extracted are precedents from six different countries. Minors were also found among the group.

It was detailed that the bus drivers, originally from the state of Tabasco and the immigrants come from Vietnam, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Haiti, Cuba and Guatemala.

The foreigners were made available to the National Migration Institute and the Mexican drivers to the State Attorney General’s Office.