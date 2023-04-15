A time remembered on Peruvian television was the period of the TV soaps Turks. His arrival impressed the viewers, who connected during the broadcasts of these productions night after night. One of the most remembered is “What is Fatmagul’s fault?” The novel that premiered in 2010 featured the actress Beren Saat. Next, we show you what the remembered Fatmagul looks like today.

What happened to Beren Saat after “Fatmagul”?

Actress Beren Saat was 26 years old when she played the character full of pain and suffering, which made her internationally known. Currently, she is 39 years old and has not moved away from the world of acting. Her most recent participation in her series was in 2019, when she played Atiye in “the gift“, produced by Netflix. The film premiered on December 27, 2019.

In July 2014, in USA, the artist married singer Kenan Eastern. in your account instagramin which he has more than 5 million followers, often posts photos with him.

This is what Beren Saat looks like today

The actress who gave life to Fatmagul has been married for almost nine years. Photo: Instagram capture/@Berenn_Saat

What is “Fatmagul” about?

The novel tells the story of Fatmagul Ketenci, a humble young woman who lives and works together with her brother Rahmi. In addition, she is close to marrying mustafaa young fisherman who builds the house where they will live together.

One day, at the engagement party of Selim and Meltem, the young and kerim ilgaz they know each other. Ilgaz falls in love with her, but she rejects him. Later, Fatmagul is the victim of sexual abuse by three young people, who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“What’s Fatmagul’s Fault?”: Cast

Beren Saat as Fatmagul

Engin Akyurek as Kerim Ilgaz

Firat Celik as Mustafa Nalcali

Deniz Baytas as Hilmiye Yasaran

Kaan Tasaner as Erdogan Yasaran

Engin Ozturk as Selim Yasaran

Esra Dermancioglu as Mukaddes Ketenci.

