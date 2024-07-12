Jorge Luis Lopez Villegas, the Police officer who was suspended for participating in a sexually explicit video recorded in a Mexico City Metro carassured that he will be reinstated in his position in the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

The Metropolitan Police element was suspended from his post for co-starring in a sex video on the Metro, along with adult content actress Luna Bella.

The incident became known when a video on social media showed three people, including the content creator Luna Bella and Jorge Luis “The Indomitable” Lopezparticipating in a sexual act inside a car of the Collective Transportation System Metro (STC) Metro.

Following this video, López Villegas was removed from his position by conduct contrary to the Code of Conduct of the Secretariat of Citizen Securitywhich led to a peaceful protest by the officer, demanding his reinstatement in front of the capital’s police headquarters.

During the demonstration, Jorge Luis López Villegas defended his actions, stating: “I was within my rights, it was not work hours, I never insulted the uniform.”

He also explained that the uniform used in the video was a costume and not the official one, assuring that everything was acted out and consensual.

He said that after a meeting with the director of Internal Affairs of the SSC CDMX, he was informed that he would be reinstated to his duties while the investigation process for administrative violations continues.

This procedure is carried out under the supervision of the General Directorate of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate of Human Rights of the SSC CDMX.

Conduct contrary to the Code of Conduct

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City explained that, according to the law, the temporary suspension of a preventive nature can be issued when a member is subject to administrative or criminal investigation, if there are acts or omissions that may result in responsibilities, and if the permanence in the service could affect the security institutions or the community.

The case of Jorge Luis López Villegas will be reviewed by the Honor and Justice Commission, which will define the corresponding sanction as established in the Law of the Citizen Security System of Mexico City.

This law establishes that members of security institutions must conduct themselves with dedication, discipline and respect for human rights, and must refrain from engaging in conduct that discredits themselves or the image of the institutions, both within and outside of service.

The SSC CDMX stressed its commitment to labor rights and legality, emphasizing that all public servants must conduct themselves in accordance with the law at all times. In addition, it noted that it promotes diversity and inclusion, always ensuring compliance with the laws and regulations of the Secretariat of Citizen Security.