Here is the latest news on the A2024:

The right winger arrives on a permanent transfer for around five million dollars and a verbal agreement to sign until 2028.

👀 What can we expect from Jordy Alcívar at Club León? #Fieramania pic.twitter.com/5ULcgUbZ4Y — Fieramania (@FieramaniaMX) July 11, 2024

📣 Mexican winger Emilio Rodríguez arrives at #CeltaFortuna 🇲🇽 International lower coas of @miseleccionmx and MVP of @TheChampionssince he was proclaimed champion with @Tuzos 👋 Welcome to Vigo, Emi! 🔗 https://t.co/d00bqqUI9x#WelcomeEmilio pic.twitter.com/9lT81iSSMY — Canteira Celeste (@CanteiraCeleste) July 10, 2024

This week the club made official the signing of the right winger, who arrives on loan for one year with an option to buy.

The new red and white quarry Chivas announced the addition of Adrián Pelayo and Javen Romero, players born in the United States with Mexican ancestryhttps://t.co/8goqtJi803 — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) July 11, 2024

Both have represented Mexico in lower categories, going to the U-17 World Cup in 2023. They will start in the Rebaño’s under-23, although Pelayo could play with the first team.

The intention is to register him in the under-23 category and when foreign quotas are available, start giving him a chance in the top category.

Negotiations between the two parties have therefore already begun.

The Gaul participated in the Euro 2024is valued at twelve million euros and has a contract with OM until the summer of 2025.

The right winger is valued at $1.5 million and has a current contract with the Rays.

LISTEN TO “THE CLUB”! 🤩 🎧 The official radio program 🎙️ of Club León 🦁 is now playing through #Tv4Radio. We talk all about the Colombian 🇨🇴 Stiven “SPEED” Mendoza, a new player on our team. 📻 94.7 FM

🌐 https://t.co/ibh1CroTyK WhatsApp 📲 479 2310004 pic.twitter.com/Ogwmw8UQMu — Club León (@clubleonfc) July 11, 2024

“Our new signing became the fastest footballer in the world by recording a top speed of 41 km/h over a distance of 75 metres during his time in the Brazilian league in 2017,” was how La Fiera introduced the South American.

His last team was the Adana Demirspor from Türkiye.

Salim Hernández says goodbye to Leones Negros after 10 years in the institution 🦁. The goalkeeper, trained in the UdeG youth teams, will have his first experience in the top league and will defend Querétaro’s goal. 📸 @LeonesNegrosCF pic.twitter.com/fKHf4uo6xP — I want TV (@quierotv_gdl) July 10, 2024