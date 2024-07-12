The Liga MX has already started with Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, however, the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce signings and departures, apart from the rumours about possible arrivals and departures.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
According to the app 365Scoresvarious media place the Brazilian coach of America as the main name to address the Porto Alegre International from Brazil. Previously they placed it with the Mexican teambut the Eagles renewed him.
As had been speculated, The Witcher will leave the Blue Cross and will join the AEK Athens from Greece.
The right winger arrives on a permanent transfer for around five million dollars and a verbal agreement to sign until 2028.
The containment will be a new player of Saints Lagunahe indicated 365ScoresThe blue-cream youth player leaves the America on loan for one year with an option to buy. This week he will undergo medical tests to sign and be officially announced.
The midfielder has already arrived in Mexico City to be able to carry out tests and join the Americaleaving behind Saints LagunaThe red-and-white youth player will wear the capital club’s jersey.
In the end the signing of the Ecuadorian was made official with Lion. The midfielder arrives from the Independent of the Valley from his country, on a one-year loan with an option to buy, which will be mandatory as long as he meets certain objectives.
The Argentine defender will not continue his career in Mexico, as he returns to his country as a free agent. The South American did not renew his contract with the club Querétaro and will now carry the colors of the Rosario CentralIf he passes the medical tests, he will sign for one year and six months.
A few days ago it was announced that Pachuca sold his youth player to Celta Vigo from Spain.
This week the club made official the signing of the right winger, who arrives on loan for one year with an option to buy.
The right back was officially announced as a reinforcement for the FC Copenhagen from Denmark. Despite the statement from Blue Cross against his youth player, he signed for five years after exercising his exit clause.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that recently the Blue Cross contacted the Toluca in search of the midfielder. The Devils announced that he is not transferable, and that he does not have a termination clause, so La Máquina would have to pay between four and five million dollars, which seems excessive.
TUDN announced that the signing of the Uruguayan striker with America is already closed. The Buffalo arrives on final sale from Striped for $2.5 million and a three-year contract.
Chivas announced the addition of two players born in the United States with Mexican ancestry. Both are central defenders and arrive from the North Carolina of the USL Championship and the academy of Los Angeles FC of the MLSrespectively.
Both have represented Mexico in lower categories, going to the U-17 World Cup in 2023. They will start in the Rebaño’s under-23, although Pelayo could play with the first team.
Journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena revealed another signing of the Toluca for the lower divisions and it is about the 20-year-old Brazilian, from Avaí FCof the B SeriesHe is a central midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder.
The intention is to register him in the under-23 category and when foreign quotas are available, start giving him a chance in the top category.
According to the newspaper Futurethe left side of Lion interests to StripedThe source said the board would seek a one-year loan with an option to buy.
Negotiations between the two parties have therefore already begun.
With a report from Axel Solisit’s known that Tigers probes the hiring of the Frenchman Olympique Marseille from France, on the recommendation of his compatriot André-Pierre Gignac. Apart from playing as a right back and inside midfielder on both wings, he has made his interests known to various media outlets in the country.
The Gaul participated in the Euro 2024is valued at twelve million euros and has a contract with OM until the summer of 2025.
The portal I am football announced that the Blue Cross is interested in the jewel of Necaxafor this reason, they have already asked about their conditions.
The right winger is valued at $1.5 million and has a current contract with the Rays.
With information from the specialized portal Go Blue and TVC Sportsit was revealed that Blue Cross He gave the Titan ten days to resolve his situation with the club. However, it was reported that there is a chance that this will be resolved sooner, so the new destination of the central defender, who is having personal problems, could be known soon.
Lion made official the incorporation of the 32-year-old Colombian attacker.
“Our new signing became the fastest footballer in the world by recording a top speed of 41 km/h over a distance of 75 metres during his time in the Brazilian league in 2017,” was how La Fiera introduced the South American.
His last team was the Adana Demirspor from Türkiye.
According to the information on the portal One Footballthe directive of the America would seek the signing of the left winger of Necaxa through a player exchange, offering the right back Emilio Lara along with a sum of money.
Querétaro closed the signing of the 25-year-old goalkeeper, from the Black LionsThe goalkeeper arrived on a permanent transfer for the next two years.
This Wednesday, the Honduran striker arrived on Mexican soil to be able to present the medical examinations with Saints Lagunaso that he can then sign. Choco has just been in Spain with the Girona, Cadiz, Getafe and Almeria.
