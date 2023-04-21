This Thursday, April 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) presented several consular appointments generals before the Senate of the Republic with the objective of strengthen its consular network in North America.

Among the appointments is Carlos González Gutiérrez, who has been appointed as consul general in Los Angeles. He has a BA in International Relations and a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Southern California. He has held several consular posts in the United States and was appointed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as Consul General in San Diego.

Víctor Manuel Treviño has been proposed to be head of the General Consulate of Mexico in Montreal. He has a degree in Political Science and master’s degrees in Higher Command and Homeland Security, and Continental Security. He is currently the Mexican ambassador to Ethiopia and has also worked at various consulates, including Brownsville and Phoenix.

Christian Tonatiuh González has been proposed as head of the General Consulate of Mexico in Sacramento. He was recently head of Protocol and Public Diplomacy at the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the UN. During his participation in the UN Security Council, he was in charge of disseminating the activities, results and positions of Mexico.

He has also worked as a delegate at the UN and has been in charge of following the agenda related to the rights of children, women, people with disabilities and the LGBT community.

Alicia Kerber has been appointed Consul General of Mexico in San Diego. She has a law degree and a master’s and doctorate in the same area. She has worked in various consular positions, including as Chargé d’Affaires at the Mexican Embassy in Ireland.

She was also part of the Mexican Mission in the Organization of American States and was appointed head of the General Consulate of Mexico in Houston in 2019.

Olga Beatriz García Guillén has been proposed as Consul General of Mexico in Vancouver. She has a law degree and a master’s degree in International Law. She has been attached to the Mexican embassies in Spain, Cuba and Bolivia and was the general director of Consular Services, where she was in charge of modernizing Mexico’s consular services around the world.

She currently holds the position at the Embassy of Mexico in Ukraine, a position for which she was appointed by the federal Executive.

These appointments are in addition to that of María Elena Orantes, who was ratified by the Senate as Consul General of Mexico in Houston. Orantes has a degree in Communication Sciences and a master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy. She has been a local deputy and legislator in the federal Congress, and has paid special attention to development and rights issues.