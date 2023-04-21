Roszdravnadzor recalled a large batch of the hormonal drug prednisolone. These are three series of solution for intravenous and intramuscular administration “Prednisolone Elfa” manufactured by “Indus Pharma Pvt. Ltd (India), according to a letter from Roszdravnadzor. Among the reasons for the recall are mechanical inclusions in the injection solution.

It is difficult to judge the danger of this particular batch, but the detection of any inclusions in the solution is necessarily considered a marriage, said Viktor Dmitriev, general director of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers.

“Mechanical inclusions are of different nature. This may be precipitation, and a change in the color of the drug, and the presence of foreign elements in it, for example, glass fragments. Therefore, the drug will be withdrawn in any case,” he said.

According to Izvestia’s sources, the volume of products rejected due to “mechanical inclusions” amounted to more than 40 thousand packages. At the same time, the drug also ended up in state institutions, in particular, at the Moscow Regional Ambulance Station, they said.

The drug is supplied by the pharmaceutical company SPC Elfa from Balashikha. This is not the first problem with the drug from this manufacturer. In December 2022, Elfa SPC itself decided to recall the products of Indus Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,” Roszdravnadzor said in a letter. It was about “Prednisolone Elf” and the violations reported by the supplier were the same – in the description and the presence of mechanical inclusions.

