We all know or have heard of at least once Squid Game, the famous South Korean series which, thanks to Netflix, has depopulated all over the world. In the episodes, 456 debt-ridden contestants compete to the death in South Korean typical child games for a billionaire prize pool. There Monash University found out how Squid Game dystopian series may to teach multiple market strategies and theories on the economy.

It is precisely the newspaper of the aforementioned university to talk about it and hypothesize how the product can revolutionize the approach of students to game theory and other concepts of business economics.

The Australian university has developed various interactive study techniques based on the Netflix series (for anyone who has missed it here is the dedicated review), giving a completely different approach, both for students and professors, to the subject. This new technique for now it is used as an experimental method for first-year students of microeconomics at the Monash University.

Game theory is important as it helps us understand what decisions to make at strategic moments. In Squid Game, players represent companies, and we have examined their strategic interactions in light of real trading choices: how players and companies interact. Game theory has many applications in the real world, analyzing how actions affect others and the implications of various strategies.

This is what the Professor Geerling, from the Monash University, which he found as many scenes of Squid Game can be used to teach game theory by building guidelines that are adopted and adapted around the world regarding economics.

If “traditional methods” can be a wall for learning, the use of media like these could help many students and perhaps find other ways of teaching, both by making sure that the complex theories taught between the schools can be reviewed in the light of greater usability, both by opening the horizons of teaching.

The Professor Geerling it has left a new tool that can only enable the world of teaching to modernize and evolve. In fact, however efficient traditional methods may be, opening up to new frontiers means entering the future. Find below the words of Hwang Dong Hyuk, creator of Squid Game.

I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or a fable about modern capitalist society, something that described extreme competition, a bit like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted him to use the kind of character we’ve all encountered in real life.

