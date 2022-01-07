The title had already been registered for PlayStation consoles on previous occasions, but there is no official announcement yet.

If you’re following the surprises that the indie world offers, you’ve probably had a look at The Ascent. Your action proposal in a cyberpunk world has wowed many gamers on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, but it looks like it will also bring its RPG mechanics to PS4 and PS5. Because, while we have considered this possibility in the past, it is now listed for PlayStation consoles in the age rating system.

We are talking about ESRB, whose Web page add Sony platforms in the game tab. Regarding the recommended ages for this adventure, we already saw at its launch that it is an adventure where there is no shortage of high doses of blood, violence, references to drugs and sexual themes; what has led you to classification M (Mature).

Although the landing of The Ascent on PS4 and PS5 is more than sung, one is still missing official confirmation by those responsible. Therefore, and in the absence of a specific release date, it will be time for developers, distributors or Sony to give more details about this arrival. At the end of the day, the game has not stopped giving novelties to your community with a recent DLC released last month.

And The Ascent still has a long way to go, as its roadmap for 2022 has left us wanting to stay active in his cyberpunk world. As we discussed in his analysis, his action has managed to captivate us to consider it one of the indie jewels of 2021, because the overall experience is so damn good that it is impossible not to recommend it.

