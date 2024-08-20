Netflix has announced Also Squid Game: Unleashed on the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, presented with a first trailer that showed something of this particular game obviously centered on the famous Korean TV seriesfor iOS and Android.

This is a title centered on the world staged by the Emmy-winning series, which features the cynical game of survival between humans, subjected to various cruel tests within a disturbing show.

Developed by Boss Fight, one of Netflix’s in-house teams, Squid Game: Unleashed pits 32 players against each other in free-for-all matches inspired by the series that fans will recognize, as well as some brand new ones.