Netflix has announced Also Squid Game: Unleashed on the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, presented with a first trailer that showed something of this particular game obviously centered on the famous Korean TV seriesfor iOS and Android.
This is a title centered on the world staged by the Emmy-winning series, which features the cynical game of survival between humans, subjected to various cruel tests within a disturbing show.
Developed by Boss Fight, one of Netflix’s in-house teams, Squid Game: Unleashed pits 32 players against each other in free-for-all matches inspired by the series that fans will recognize, as well as some brand new ones.
A kind of multiplayer battle royale
“Team up with friends, battle enemies, and overcome deadly obstacles to prove your skills and earn that coveted glory,” Netflix says in its presentation.
“Dominate the competition and unlock rewards through Daily missions and themed events inspired by the Squid Game universe”, the company also reports, thus presenting a likely long-term support for the title in question.
Squid Game: Unleashed therefore seems to be a multi-event and multiplayer action game, in which players have to face a large amount of various challengeswith constant additions that suggest a live service style support.
Judging from the trailer, it seems to be a sort of Fall Guys or Stumble Guys but with a somewhat more violent tone, although tempered by the particular cartoonish graphic characterization. There is no release date yet but Squid Game: Unleashed should be available “soon” on iOS and Android for all Netflix subscribers.
