Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said she respects the strike in the Judiciary, but emphasized that she does not agree with the protesters.

He reiterated that “it is very clear” that the judicial reform will respect the labor rights of all workers in the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

“We respect their protest, but we do not agree. It is very clear that all labor rights will be respected,” he said at a press conference. “There is an issue of judicial career, (…) that remains, the initiative also says so. The thing about nepotism (in the PJ) is an impressive thing.”

As part of their opposition to judicial reform, federal judges and magistrates from across the country decided to go on a national strike starting at the first minute of Wednesday.

On Monday, resistance began to the initiative that seeks the direct election of judges, magistrates and ministers, which is why offices in 17 entities were closed. Sheinbaum argued that, with the judicial reform, those who could not before will have the opportunity to be judges, magistrates and ministers. “Before, in reality, it was more a finger pointing than an exam,” said Sheinbaum. The Morena member repeated Thursday’s message at the Metropólitan Theater, in the sense that one of the objectives is to separate economic power from the “power” of ministers and judges. “Independence from whom? The moment a judge is elected by the people, he has more autonomy than he has now,” she said. “Because who is going to be able to tell him or guide him to a decision, if he is elected by the people? He has the strength of having been elected, or what, is the Judicial Branch extraordinary today?” He said he also disagrees with the president of the Court, Norma Piña, who once again defended judicial independence as essential for the protection of rights and constitutional democracy. “The election of judges, magistrates and ministers in the country represents a very profound change. It is a very profound change, but it was proposed in the campaign,” he added. “In other words, it is not something that came out after the campaign and it was said: well, now this is what we are going to do, but it was recommended and people decided to vote for it.” “So, it is an important change, but the Democrat, male or female, always thinks that democracy helps strengthen systems.”

What we need to think about is not what problems it will create, he said, but rather “what good it will do for Mexico” and how a judiciary that responds to the people will be built.