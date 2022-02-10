Squid Game will officially arrive at the cinema, even if not here in Italy.

Netflix will bring its series to theaters in both Los Angeles and New York in an effort to get as many people as possible to watch the show. The first season will be broadcast over two weekends, starting from February 12th and continuing on February 19th.

According to a report, SAG-AFTRA members will be able to attend the screenings free of charge and tickets will also be available for purchase by the general public. In Los Angeles, Squid Game will be screened at the Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades. Episodes 1 through 4 will air on February 12th starting at noon local time, while episodes 5 to 9 will be screened on February 19th.

In New York, the series will be screened at the Paris Theater. Both cinemas are owned by Netflix. At each of the screenings, the stars of Squid Game they will speak to the public through a pre-recorded video. The series managed to get four nominations at the SAG Awards, including the outstanding performance of an ensemble in a drama series.

Here are the words of the author:

There was so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like I have no other choice. There really will be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process at the moment, but I think it’s too early to say when and how it will happen.

Find below the synopsis of Squid Games:

A mysterious invitation to play a game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked up in a secret place where they play to win 45.6 billion. Each level is a traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of defeat is death. Who will be the winner and what is the purpose of this game?

The news on the story for today ends here, if you are curious to discover the Funko Pop of Squid Gameswe refer you to our dedicated news.