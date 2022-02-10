Covid infections in Italy are decreasing but not the dead. The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals in the week 2-8 February, compared to the previous one, “a reduction (-27.9%) of new cases (649,345 against 900,027) against a number of deaths that shows no sign of decreasing (2,587 against 2,581), + 0.2% “. The report then highlights that “currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,927,800 versus 2,476,514), people in home isolation (1,908,087 versus 2,455,092), hospitalizations with symptoms (18,337 versus 19,873) and intensive care (1,376 versus 1,549) “.

Read also

“The new weekly cases – explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – show a sharp decline for the second consecutive week: about 650 thousand with a reduction of 27.9% compared to the previous week and a 7-day moving average that falls from 121,741 cases of February 2 to 92,764 on February 8 (-23.8%). A figure partly due to the lower circulation of the virus, documented by the reduction in the positive rate of the swabs, in part to the decrease in swabs “.

Also in the week 2-8 February “there is a further decline in the number of new vaccinates: 186,744 compared to 278,940 of the previous week (-33.1%). Of these, 41.8% is represented by the 5-11 age group: 77,985, a sharp decline compared to the previous week (-35.2%). Despite the entry into force of the vaccination obligation and the imminent introduction of the reinforced green pass obligation in the workplace, among the over 50s the number of new vaccinated people drops further, reaching 47,951. The 12-19 and 20-49 bands are also continuously decreasing. “This is highlighted by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation on the data recorded in the week 2-8 February compared to the previous one.

As of February 8 “there are still 7.1 million people without even a dose of the vaccine, of which 1.8 million recovered less than 180 days and 5.3 million vaccinated. These data – Gimbe warns – lead to two considerations: if on the one hand the fact that over 1.7 million people have come into contact with the virus raises the level of immunity of the population, on the other hand the number of people unprotected from Covid-19 is still very high and, above all, the immunity deriving from the infection gradually decreases over time, confirming the need to be vaccinated within 6 months of the infection “. Covid: Cartabellotta (Gimbe), ‘with excess optimism risk decisions risky ‘

“With the expiry of the state of emergency approaching, the extension of which is no longer justifiable in Parliament, terms that have nothing to do with the current situation are insinuating themselves into the scientific and political debate: from the endemic circulation of the virus even to the imminent end of the pandemic. Distortions of reality very dangerous because excess of optimism and disinformation, if on the one hand they do not help to counter the vaccination hesitation, on the other hand they risk legitimizing risky and risky decisions, such as the forfeiture of the obligation to mask in the environments closed “, underlines Cartabellotta who observes:” We are in the descending phase of the fourth wave but the reduction in the circulation of the virus is overestimated by less testing, the drop in pressure on hospitals is slow and often irregular and the death curve is not yet in the face, however, of high vaccination coverage, booster included, and the arrival of lla spring, the data legitimize – he concludes – a cautious optimism aimed at the gradual easing of the measures “.