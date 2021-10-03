The saddest chapter of Squid game | The Squid Game, a Korean series created by Hwang Dong Hyuk, came to Netflix to become the most watched title on the platform after surpassing other great productions such as Sex education, The seven deadly sins and even the popular La casa de papel. More than a week after its premiere, the production continues to talk about on social networks for its stories and varied characters.

As we saw throughout the nine episodes, hundreds of financially distressed players accepted a strange invitation to compete in a game. What they did not expect is that they would be lethal challenges where only the strongest would survive. The prize: 45 million won, enough for even his descendants to live a comfortable life.

Many perished on the way, but the sixth chapter of Squid game, titled Gganbu, stood out for being the scene of two tragic deaths: that of Ali and Ji Yeong. The former was the victim of a deception, while the latter sacrificed himself.

YOU CAN SEE: The medium, the disappointment of the year for horror lovers: without pain or glory

As we saw in the episode, Sang Woo despaired when he saw that he lost in the game of marbles against Ali. So he managed to fool his partner and go to the next level without the slightest remorse in between. The image of the victim realizing the lie before being executed is one of the most shocking of the program.

On the other hand, Ji Yeong and Sae byeok they forged a true friendship throughout the games. For this reason, the first ends up letting the second win so that she can reunite with her family after the competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Transformers 7 in Peru: “Machu Picchu will be a valuable tourist attraction in the world”

Who are the main characters in Squid game?

Seong Gi Hun is number 456

Cho Sang woo is number 218

Jang Deok his is number is number 101

Oh Il nam is number 001

Sae Byeok is number 067

Detective Hwang Jun Ho.

The squid game, ending explained

Gi-Hun managed to win the game after a series of lethal challenges and get the millionaire reward. However, he does not get to enjoy his money due to the sudden death of his mother, and returns to his old life.

In the last minutes of the series, the protagonist is reunited with the mysterious man who recruited him. Although he cannot reach him, he gets the card with his number and a threat: he must get on the plane and go on with his life.

Squid Game: Creator Discusses Potential Series Sequel

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mind behind Squid game, spoke to Variety magazine, where he revealed that, unfortunately, he was not thinking of making a continuation for his series.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid game 2,” said Hwang, who wrote and directed all nine episodes of the Korean Netflix hit. “It is quite exhausting to think about it now. But if he had to, he certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and I would want several experienced directors to continue the plot, “he said.

The squid game. Photo: Netflix

What was the inspiration for Hwang Dong-hyuk to create The Squid Game?

Although Squid Game is not based on a South Korean manhwa, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revised many of these to create this survival story, in addition to thinking of it as a possible comic.

Although one of the curiosities about Squid Game is that its creator was based on Japanese survival titles such as “Gantz”, “Di[e]ce “or” Mirai Nikki “. the series is a fully South Korean survival, with motives, problems and stories originating in the country.