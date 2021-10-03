Without Tiago Leifert on Globo’s panel of presenters in 2022, the betting market on who will take over Big Brother Brasil 22 next year is heated. The strongest rumors indicate that Tadeu Schmidt, now on Fantástico, will be the new host of the most watched reality show in the country.

It is said behind the scenes that Schmidt signed a five-year contract to present the BBB and will earn no less than R$1.5 million per month, not counting the participation in merchandising and other bonuses.

+ On ‘BBB’, Gil showed that simplifying the economy is possible

According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, Globo considered Marcos Mion, who played the reality “A Fazenda” on Record in recent years and has just debuted on “Caldeirão”, in addition to Ana Clara Lima, ex-BBB and presenter of programs related to Big Brother.

The official announcement of the new presenter should take place later this month.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

