The financial results of Square Enix have shown a sharp decline in profits, which are leading the publisher to revise priorities a bit by moving more towards triple A gamesbut on the issue of Final Fantasy 16 sales there seems to be some confusion.

A Bloomberg report of the past few hours spoke of results well below forecasts, which also led to a significant drop in the purchase value of Square Enix shares, but this does not seem to be the complete picture of the situation, as explained from Dave Gibson of MST Financial.

It is true that the sales of Final Fantasy 16 have not met expectations, but this is only for the higher margin that Square Enix had anticipated. Based on what Gibson reported, it seems that the results are still within the range expected by the company, only that they are more moved towards the low margin of the forecasts.

Related to this, the PS5 market penetration evaluation is also seen in a more intermediate way: sales are slow in Japan and perhaps slower than Square Enix’s best expectations, but according to Gibson, these would still be “pretty positive” results. .