













My Hero Academia: new film will reveal a society of fallen heroes









The end of the sixth season of My hero academia left a rugged and difficult panorama, most of the heroes were left in ruins and the general devastation was also intense.

It seems that this will be the scene of the new movie of My Hero Academia. It was reported that the film will have the direct participation of Kohei Horikoshi and that it will adapt part of the story that is not contained in the manga, in other words, it will be completely new and additional.

The movie of My Hero Academia will help fill in the gaps left after the end of the sixth season that allowed us to see Tomura Shigaraki and All For One destroying Japan during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Collapsed society will be the focus, so we already know what to expect.

Source: Studio BONES

It seems that the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi will be the general supervisor of the project and will provide new character designs for the unexpected project. And he commented that he is also looking forward to:

“After going through so much and learning so much, who will Deku and his friends fight this time? What will they protect? I’m waiting excited!”.

However, no release window has been reported yet.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia 395 shows us Toga becoming a hero

Where can I watch the My Hero Academia movies?

The three previous My Hero Academia movies are available on Prime Video, remember that the catalog is constantly changing.

The films are the following:

Two Heroes (2018).

Heroes Awakening (2019).

World Hero Mission (2021).

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)