Some Japanese companies, seeking to appeal to a Western audience, have sought to make their games more closely resemble American or European creations. Capcom ever tried with moderate success. But Square Enix He doesn’t want to follow that trend.

That’s what made it clear Yosuke Matsuda in a recent interview. In fact, his comments refer not only to his company but to the interactive entertainment industry in Japan.

The first thing he said is ‘today, the gaming market is globalized’. Later, Matsuda he claimed ‘the domestic market used to be big, but now it’s behind China and the US. If you’re not recognized globally, you’re not in business’.

he went on to say ‘but it’s interesting, if japanese developers try to imitate western titles, they can’t make them good’. At least that is what this executive firmly believes.

the president of Square Enix he pointed ‘the monster designs, and the visual and audio effects, are all still somewhat Japanese’. Then he highlighted ‘and gamers around the world know that this is what makes Japanese titles good’.

Yosuke Matsuda finished off ‘foreign markets are important, but it is not enough to develop only for them’. That partly explains the way this company works to develop its games.

In Square Enix the work is divided between his studies

This is how Western studies of Square Enix they develop games for players from America or Europe, while the Japanese usually manage those that are of this style, such as JRPGs.

In the first case there are titles like the restart of tomb Raideras well as Life is Strange either Marvel’s Avengers Y Guardians of the Galaxy. In a second Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Triangle Strategy either Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins.

The last mentioned before has a bit of Western influence but is a development of the Team Ninja from koei-tecmo. In addition to talking about creating games, Matsuda He touched on the subject of titles with technology again blockchain.

In that sense, he showed that the interest of him and the company is maintained. But they want to learn how to take advantage of it to make it interesting for the players, who are very reluctant to the idea.

Source.