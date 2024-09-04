The Tokyo Game Show 2024 It promises to be a rich event also for Square-Enixat least judging from the catalog of games that will be present at the fair announced in these hours by the publisher and barring any possible surprises that could emerge just for the occasion.
Considering the strategic importance of TGS for the Japanese domestic market, but not only, it is likely that Square Enix still intends to carry out announcements and presentations in this place, which have obviously not been included in this list so as not to ruin the surprise effect, so we take it as a partial list.
The games and schedule have been posted on Square Enix’s official website, but considering that there are still 20 days left until the event, further changes may be made later.
A rich program
In any case, let’s go and see what has been reported in these hours by Square Enix, which has also scheduled a series of livestream events to follow live.
These are the publisher’s games announced as present at TGS 2024:
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5, PC)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
- PowerWash Simulation (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Visions of Mana (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)
As for the planned eventsthere’s a livestream on September 27 with Eiko Kano that will also show off Dragon Quest III HD-2D in action, as well as another focused on NieR with Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito.
On September 28, there will be events dedicated to Fantasian, Romancing Saga 2 and Life is Strange, while on September 29 it will be the turn of Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, Final Fantasy 16 PC version, Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Final Fantasy 14.
