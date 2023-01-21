This weekend the third episode of the anime of NieR: Automata, Nier: Automata Ver1.1aand along with its publication came the unpleasant news that the next one will take longer than expected to be released.

Through a press release came the announcement of the indefinite suspension of the anime. Why is this action being taken? From what it seems, the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot to do with what is happening.

According to the report, the production calendar was affected by this disease. What is not clear is whether the problem is directly with A-1 Pictures, a Japanese studio, or with external companies.

Something worth mentioning is that some Japanese animation houses have the support of independent studios. Some of the latter are based in China, which is currently experiencing a wave of infections with this persistent disease.

To try to alleviate the situation, at least for now, the first three episodes of the anime will be broadcast on television again. NieR: Automata and that will be from January 28 in Japan.

Unsurprisingly, that won’t be enough for those who watch this animated adaptation on video-on-demand services. Let’s see if by chance as the weeks go by, information emerges about when the fourth episode of the series will come out.

Where can you watch the NieR: Automata anime?

While the anime of NieR: Automata is available through various Japanese television channels in the West can be seen through Crunchyroll.

The first three episodes and those that will come after are available there. The premiere of each of them is on Saturdays but that was before the announcement of this delay.

So the next one doesn’t have a date yet; It is postponed indefinitely due to production problems.

A solution to know the history of NieR: Automata is to play the original video game. Although the anime is not a 100% adaptation of this title, it does have several of the facts that appear.

This can be played on a wide variety of platforms, such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and most recently, Nintendo Switch. It’s an option while the anime returns to air in the coming weeks.

In addition to NieR: Automata we have more anime information at EarthGamer.