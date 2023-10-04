The official website of the anime series SPY×FAMILY shared the video of the opening of the season 2 of the series. The animated sequence is directed by Masaaki Yuasa (INU-OH, Mind Game, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) while the song that accompanies the images is “Kurakura” Of Ado.

There season 2 of SPY×FAMILY will debut next October 7 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ Kyushu Broadcastingto then arrive on other Japanese television networks later.

It will also be possible to follow this new wave of episodes on Crunchyroll in Italy and some other countries around the world. This second season will also be directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Rurouni Kenshin, GetBackers, 2019 Dororo) and will be animated by WIT STUDIO And CloverWorks. Takahiro Harada he will return to the role of assistant director, while Ichiro Okouchi (Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY, Code Geass) will be the new dialogue supervisor replacing Furuhashi. Among the assistants and supervisors of the dialogues we find Daishiro Tanimura And Ayumu HisaoWhile Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) he will return to the role of character designer. In the end, [K]NoW_NAME (Fairy gone, Dorohedoro, Sakura Quest) will compose the music for the series e Shōji Hata he will be the sound director.

Let’s see the video in question below.

SPY×FAMILY – Season 2 Opening

Source: TOHO Animation Street Anime News Network