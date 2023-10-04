AP: Pakistan announces large-scale expulsion of Afghan refugees from country

The Pakistani government has announced a large-scale expulsion of migrants in the country illegally, raising alarm among those fleeing the Taliban (The Taliban movement is banned in the Russian Federation as terrorist) 1.7 million Afghans. This is reported by AP.

The country’s acting interior minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said that such measures are not aimed directly at Afghan refugees and will apply to migrants of all nationalities. “Anyone living in the country illegally should come back,” he said.

Bugti added that all undocumented migrants should voluntarily return to their home countries by the end of October to avoid mass arrests and forced repatriation. He also said that the government plans to confiscate the property and assets of illegal migrants and create a special telephone line so that members of the public can report such migrants to the authorities for a reward.

The campaign reportedly comes amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan due to Pakistani government claims of attacks by Taliban militants in the country and their movement across their shared border.

Earlier, the President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zamir Kabulov, said that the formation of an inclusive cabinet of ministers in Afghanistan, in which different political forces and nationalities will be represented, is a prerequisite for recognition of the Taliban’s power by Russia. According to him, if this happens, Russia will exclude Taliban representatives from the UN Security Council sanctions list.