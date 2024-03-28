Another entry in the Spyro series is reportedly in development with Toys for Bob.

In a new video posted by Canadian Guy Huh – an insider known for their coverage of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon – the YouTuber said he'd heard from multiple sources at PAX East that Toys for Bob is working on a new Spyro title.

“Spyro 4 is in development. That's a statement. No theory crafting, no evidence-based assumptions, no conspiracies, or even a heavy-handed hint,” he said.



Spyro Reignited Trilogy Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

“As of March 2024, Spyro 4 is currently in development,” he reaffirmed later in the video, stating development on the next series entry began in January. So, should this report prove accurate, work on the game itself is still in the very early days.

Canadian Guy Eh's claim follows news over the weekend that Toys for Bob had reportedly reached an agreement with Microsoft for its first independent game. While Spyro was not mentioned by name specifically, sources at this time suggested whatever this upcoming game will be, it will be similar to what Toys for Bob has made in the past.

Toys for Bob – which along with the remastered Spyro trilogy is also known for Skylanders and a number of Crash Bandicoot entries – announced it was parting ways with Activision to become an independent company again back in January. At this time, Toys for Bob said it was “exploring a possible partnership” with Microsoft as development on its new game gets underway. It also asked its community to “keep [its] horns on” and its eyes out for more news. Perhaps this was a little hint towards Spyro 4?

Eurogamer has asked Microsoft and Toys for Bob for further comment.