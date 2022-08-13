Independently a Japanese production company, CosDeluxeannounced that he will make a film for adults whose protagonist is inspired by Anya Forgerone of the main characters of SPY x FAMILY.

This is how through social networks this company not only revealed the project, but has also provided constant updates. Among them the suit and wig that the actress of this film will wear as well as her identity.

who will act as Anya it is Aoi Kururugi. The information about it appeared since last August 5. in the account in Twitter of CosDeluxe three volumes of the manga appeared SPY x FAMILY; they were to ‘study’ Anya for your next project.

It was after those responsible revealed a cosplay of Kururugi dressed as this girl, which came to be an indirect confirmation of her participation.

Font: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

So far no material shared by CosDeluxe it is of a sexual nature but it is known that they will make this film. As expected, many fans have rejected this initiative because it involves sexualizing a minor character.

But this company has gone ahead with similar productions before and it seems that they do not care about public opinion. It seems that nothing can be done legally either.

Font: CosDeluxe.

Who is CosDeluxe, Anya’s movie company from SPY x FAMILY?

CosDeluxe is a Japanese company known for creating photo albums and DVDs based on cosplayers playing various characters. However, he also produces adult films.

Especially starring actresses who imitate characters from the world of manga and anime. There are the cases of megumin of KonoSuba, Nezuko Kamado of Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Rem of Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World.

Font: CosDeluxe.

It is evident that there is a market that requests this type of production, but it is certainly questionable that the image of a character like Anya Forger of SPY x FAMILYwho is barely four years old, is the object of such exploitation.

Until now Shueisha has not issued any opinion on the matter. Neither are the other companies that are members of the committee behind the anime, which is made by CloverWorks Y Wit Studio.

In addition to SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.