Deputy shared images of the broadcast to compare the audience with Bolsonaro’s

The profile of the bolsonarista deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) on Facebook was one of the spectators of the live performed by deputy André Janones (Avant) with the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Saturday (13.Aug.2022). After the broadcast ended, the congresswoman shared images from the recordings on her Twitter profile.



reproduction/social networks – 13.Aug.2022 Netizens share profile images of Zambelli watching the live by Lula and Janones

Us postsZambelli compared the audience of live of the PT with the one carried out by the program face to face which was attended by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) At the same time.

In one of the images shared by the deputy, Lula’s broadcast appears with 17,700 viewers, while that of the current Chief Executive reaches 360,000 people. She also published a video showing the different audiences reached by Janones’ live during the broadcast.

The program face to face reached 404 thousand accesses against 80 thousand for Lula, according to a survey carried out by the Power 360. The score corresponds to the time of 11:48.

At the peak, around 12:54, the live of the president was 454 thousand hits.

O Power 360 contacted the deputy’s advisory, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.