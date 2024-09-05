Crunchyroll announced that the animated film is available on the streaming platform from today SPY x FAMILY CODE: WhiteWe will be able to see it both in the original language with subtitles that dubbed in many languages, including ItalianThe film will see family members Forger set off for a quiet winter holiday, which will be turned upside down when Anya will find himself at the center of a misunderstanding that risks destroying world peace.

We leave you now with a trailer of the film, wishing you as always a good viewing!

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll