Two Georgia teachers accused of having sex with three students

In the US, two former teachers from the state of Georgia were arrested and accused of having sexual relations with three students. This reports WSB-TV.

On Thursday, June 27, charges were filed in Gordon County Court against Reilly Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler. Both women worked at an undisclosed school in the county.

According to the investigation, three teenagers suffered from the teachers’ actions between October 2021 and January 2022. It is specified that during this time, Greeson had sex with one student, and Shuler with two.

The ages of the victims were not disclosed. The indictment says the women knew the boys were students and that sexually assaulting them violated state law.

Earlier in the US, two teachers from Louisiana were arrested for molesting students. Both suspects worked at Slidell High School.