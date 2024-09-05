Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

The quick action of the police prevented anything worse from happening in Munich. But the act of an Islamist lone perpetrator shows that Jews in Germany have to be afraid again. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

She does not know whether Germany will remain a safe home for Jews in the future, said the Holocaust survivor and President of the Israelite Religious Community Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, recently said this in a moving interview with our newspaper. The interview was about the rise of the AfD and the election results in the East. But Munich’s Jewish community already knew then that it was not only and not primarily threatened by right-wing extremists. Today, many Muslims and their misguided left-wing followers are also taking their hatred of Jews to the streets when they demand the annihilation of Israel at demonstrations.

Today’s attack in Munich has shown not only the Jews, but all of us, the dangers that people of this faith face in our midst. To become a target, it is enough to wear a kippah. Under the guise of fighting for the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza, many are once again daring to give free rein to their anti-Semitism.

The police shot a suspect in the center of Munich during a major operation near the Israeli Consulate General. Commentary by Georg Anastasiadis. © Montage: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Shooting in Munich: “Never again” must not become an empty phrase

The fact that the terrorist attack occurred on the anniversary of the Olympic attack was a macabre coincidence. But a fortunate one. Because of this, the consulate was only sparsely staffed and no other people were killed apart from the perpetrator himself. Prime Minister Markus Söder has repeatedly assured the Jewish community of the state’s unconditional solidarity. Bavaria’s police can be trusted to continue to fulfill this promise of protection with the utmost conscientiousness.

But more than that is needed: We are all called upon at this time to protect our fellow citizens so that Jewish life in Germany remains possible. “Never again” must not become an empty phrase that actually conceals indifference or even secret sympathy for those who wish Jews harm and use the Gaza war for their own ends. Bavaria and Germany must remain a safe home for our Jewish friends. ([email protected])