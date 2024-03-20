Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 10:23

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Once you get used to using Alexa for real, there is no turning back. And I'm not just talking about asking him the time or asking him to play music, which are very good details. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Operate your Amazon TV or Fire Stick without lifting a finger, call whoever you want without leaving the couch, turning on or off anything connected to a Smart Plug or controlling your security cameras are just some of the wonders that the future had in store for us..

But the future is now, and it is also on sale and with very sweet discounts. Here you have the best of Amazon devices.

Echo Dot + Smart Plug







The 2022 model of the smart speaker with Alexa remains the most current and includes everything you need to start enjoying the Amazon assistant at home from the first moment. With a sound that surprises with its quality despite the small size of the device, the Echo Dot is one of the best speakers you can find for a similar price. This pack with an Echo Dot and a Smart Plug from Amazon costs only €39.99, €10 cheaper than if you buy them separately.

Echo Show 8







The latest Echo Show offers impressive audio and sound quality, ideal for enjoying Prime Video, Netflix and other services without missing a single detail. This pack includes the Echo Show 8 device and a Philips Hue White smart bulb, so you can bring the Smart system to your home for only €149.99.

Threw out







The 4th generation Echo is also the latest current model and offers all the services of the Echo Dot but, thanks to its larger size, provides even better sound quality. Deeper bass, clearer treble and rich, lossless, high-definition sound. With a 25% discount, Amazon takes it home for €89.99.

eero 6+ mesh wifi router







Ensure Wi-Fi coverage at home with a quality router, now for a more affordable price than ever. The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi router with Wi-Fi 6 technology and higher bandwidth, as well as eero TrueMesh technology to automatically and intelligently redirect traffic on a single network without dead spots. With the 30% discount, you have a unit capable of covering up to 140 m2 for €104.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max







Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick comes ready to make your 4K content fly on any screen. With a faster, more capable processor, it provides a smoother experience than ever with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Turn any television into a trendy Smart TV for only €49.99 thanks to the 38% discount.

Fire TV Cube







And if even the TV Stick 4K Max is too small for you, what you are looking for is the TV Cube. Twice as powerful as the Stick 4K Max, it provides even more speed and fluidity in any App, in addition to integrating speakers and microphones to collect your voice commands from Alexa and reproduce the sound with the highest quality. With the 13% discount, its price is €139.99.

Kindle







The lightest of Amazon's E-Readers is this Kindle, with a 6-inch, 300 dpi high-resolution screen. Its glare-free screen, very similar to paper, has an adjustable front light and dark mode to protect your eyes. Get the best-selling Kindle for only €109.

Smart Fire TV Xiaomi F2 43»







What if I told you that you can have a Fire TV larger than 40”, with 4K Ultra UD resolution and HDR10 for less than €300? Only while the Spring offers last, take advantage of the opportunity to take this 43″ Xiaomi F2 to the living room or bedroom. with Alexa voice control, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI 2.1 for €299.99 thanks to a 25% discount.

Echo Auto







The best option to enjoy all the comforts of Alexa also while driving is the Echo Auto 2nd generation. With everything you need to use it hands-free, you can ask Alexa to call or control your home devices or music without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. With the 29% discount, you have it for €49.99.

Blink Outdoor







Amazon's wireless HD security camera brings peace of mind to your home so that nothing happens without you knowing. With up to 2 years of autonomy with the two included AA batteries, this bundle includes 3 Blink Outdoor Cameras, the Sync Module 2 and the Blink Video Doorbell so you can see who is calling your doorbell. They are cameras designed for outdoors, resistant and with IP54 protection against the elements. Its Spring Sale price is €139.99.

Smart Plug







The Amazon Smart Plug is a smart plug that, thanks to Alexa, will allow you to program or manage with your voice the on and off of any connected device, the most common being to use it with lights and lamps. This way, you can turn them on and off when you are not there or do it without getting out of bed. With the 36% discount, its price is €15.99.