The Algarve circuit opens its doors to host the first European race of the 2024 MotoGP: typical start at 2pm local time on Sunday (3pm in Italy) for a GP where the riders of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team aim to shorten the distances from the leaders. On the Portuguese “roller coaster”, one of the most loved tracks by riders, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi return to work on the Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Having put aside the bad crash in the Sprint in Doha and satisfied with the seventh place finish, Fabio Di Giannantonio continues his growth path within the team. For him, the Top 5 is a goal perhaps within reach as early as this weekend.

“The outcome of the weekend in Qatar is overall positive. We had some problems, but this didn't stop us from being fast and competitive. We will continue to work hard with the team here in Portimao too, a beautiful, stupendous track. A true roller coaster, very demanding also on a physical level. We must not rush, we are doing well, we must continue to grow, the Top 5 can be an objective within reach”, said the Roman rider.

Marco Bezzecchi is also motivated to do well after a difficult first away match. On the podium here in 2023 and satisfied in any case with the progress made in Qatar, he wants to return among the protagonists and get closer to the fastest.

“Portimao is truly one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar. Complicated, demanding on a physical level, but at the same time very fun. Last year here I went fast, this year at the moment we are struggling a little more, but I'm happy with the progress made during the race weekend in Qatar. With the whole team we will continue to work, especially on braking and insertion. The objective is to bring the fastest group closer and have fun on this very particular track”, added the from Rimini.