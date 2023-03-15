with videoSpring is just around the corner at the end of the week. It will be 17 degrees on Friday. This beckons a sunny weekend, in which it will be between 15 and 17 degrees in many places on Saturday.



Mar 15 2023

According to Weather plaza are the first clearances tonight, but the clouds will increase at night and it will rain again in many places tomorrow morning. In the afternoon the rain moves to the northeast and the sun breaks through from the south. It will generally be milder than Wednesday.

Weatheronline says that it was quite mild during last year's municipal elections, with 13 to 14 degrees compared to the 7 to 9 degrees on Wednesday, the day of the Provincial Council elections. In Zeeland it was cloudy, but in the rest of the country it was sunny. During the previous provincial elections, on March 20, 2019, it was also dry, but the clouds prevailed with a temperature of between 10 and 13 degrees.

Will it be terrace weather this weekend, like last Saturday in Breda? © Weerplaza/Henk Voermans



Good news

After Thursday it will be even warmer. In the southeast it can rise to 17 degrees on Friday. For people who yearn for sun, there is especially good news at the weekend: on Saturday it will be between 15 and 17 degrees in many places. Only on Sunday a strong wind blows.

After the weekend it will be windy, especially at the beginning of the week and sometimes the sun will shine for a while. It does cool down with temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees.

Hit and miss

For the last week of March, the weather is changeable, says meteorologist Jaco van Wezel. “The weather is often on the mild side. For example, it was a lot colder last week and will remain on the soft side now. Unfortunately, the weather is not going to be very nice.”

We won't get the cold back, but it does rain very often, so typical spring weather is not here yet. Finally, van Wezel says: "The weather becomes more normal around the last days of March and the beginning of April, then you can count on the real spring weather."

