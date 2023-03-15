With a year almost expired since Ghostwire: Tokyo’s launch on PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive, Bethesda has announced the game is making the leap to Xbox Series X/S on 12th April – complete with new content for all platforms.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, if you’re unfamiliar, comes from The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks, plunging players into a supernaturally hued open world jaunt around an absolutely gorgeously rendered Tokyo – one almost entirely purged of human life thanks to some nefarious shenanigans.

Reviews were middling at launch thanks to some rather same-y combat and some basic mechanical building blocks that are recycled just a little bit too often, but, personally, I’ve been having a blast of late bounding across Tokyo’s rooftops, sucking up souls , and getting a thorough (and often quite spooky) education in Japan’s rich folklore.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Spider’s Thread update teaser.

As Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake put it on release, “I can say that – dull combat aside – exploring Shibuya never bores.”

When Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for Xbox Series X/S (and Game Pass for Xbox and PC) on 12th April, it’ll be accompanied by a range of new content under the guise of the Spider’s Thread update for all platforms. There are extended cutscenes for the main story, new locations to explore – including a school area – new quests, plus new enemies like the Silent Gaze, Sanguine Dancer, and Retribution.

And there’s more: new skills (including Charge Rush and Counter-Attack), an expanded Photo Mode complete with stamps, capsule machines that unlock figures by spending Meika, plus the rogue-like Spider’s Thread mode – challenging players to navigate 120 hand-crafted levels in one go, earning in-game currency to unlock new skills and upgrades along the way.

So yes, all of the above arrives for all Ghostwire: Tokyo players on 12th April, and a couple more details can be found on Bethesda’s website.



