

12/04/2024



Updated at 3:07 p.m.





Víctor de Aldama has made a move. His defense has provided this morning before the investigating judge of the Koldo case in the Supreme Court a battery of documents along with a document that accuses the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, of collecting bribes for work…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only