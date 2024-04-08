Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 9 April 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, starting from this day in April you will be very energetic thanks to Mars which is in your favor. You might just have some bad moods in the middle of the week regarding the love sphere. But don't think about it now. Stay calm and use all your diplomacy.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 9 April 2024), over the next few hours you will have some doubts regarding relationships. Those who no longer feel part of a story will be able to end it easily. But first use your head, think about it carefully. You will see that things will improve.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you will be invaded by a great desire to do. Pay attention only to tomorrow, Wednesday 10th, where misunderstandings in love could emerge which should be carefully avoided. Be smart. Watch out for anyone who tries to get in your way.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, get ready: delicate days await you since you will have to decide your new priorities. Try to gather all your strength to face the next few days as best as possible. This is true both in love and in work. You will be able to overcome long-term problems.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 9 April 2024), fantastic days in love await you. Venus will make you irresistible in the eyes of many. Why not take a step forward with your partner? Something solid? The time may have come to have a child or get married. Courage, act!

FISH

Dear Pisces, the next few days of this month of April will be mainly dedicated to work and diplomacy with your work colleagues. In love everything will finally go smoothly. Build something special with your partner, consider cohabitation or marriage and recover the passion that has faded a little.

