In order for communities to have greater interaction with content creators, Spotify just announced that podcasts will now have a comments section. The thing is, many might consider this a setting for trolling.

Before you think you can go and curse the podcast The Parakeet or to that of A Whole LotSpotify explained that this tool is 100% moderated and has to go through the eyes of moderators since all comments will have a private function. Creators will even decide if this option is open to the entire channel or just to certain episodes.

While this can be a great way for fans to communicate with podcasters, it is also an option that can be disabled at any time.because moderating comments may be an impossible task or no one wants to pay for a community manager.

Source: Spotify

In this way, this streaming service keeps users within its platform and generates more time with the application. Comments can also be a clearer measure of how interactions between podcasts and their listeners take place.

Spotify: How much does the individual plan cost?

Yeah, Spotify can work perfectly as a free tool where you hear ads between the songs on your playlist, however, there are people who may prefer to pay the subscription so as not to have to listen to an ad for a can of tuna or a promotion to pay for a car in more than 5 years.

Spotify Premium is the subscription service where users can listen to music without ads and can even download it on devices where this feature is available. The individual plan is priced at 129 pesos per month, while the duo is priced at 169 MXN.

There is also a student plan priced at MXN 69.

