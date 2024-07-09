Dataspelsbranschen, the trade association of the Swedish video game industry, has published a list of fifteen titles important to Swedish culture. As explained on the association’s official website, a jury of experts has selected fifteen of hundreds of locally developed games that will be added to the nation’s cultural canon.

For Dataspellbranschen, “Video games should be considered culture by nowbut they are missing from many cultural policy documents.” This is because “video games have a lasting impact and are created by both men and women, for both adults and young people.”