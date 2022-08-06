With each passing day the digital market for apps, streaming and entertainment becomes more competitive, that is why, thinking about the competition, Spotify recently enabled two new options to listen to music.

Despite the fact that the market for electronic applications for playing music is not as dispersed as the social networks, since no one doubts that the two big ones are Spotify and Apple Musicit is never too much for companies to offer the best possible service.

In recent days, Spotify made available, yes, only in the accounts premiuman update that has split play buttonwith which the playback of multimedia content now has its own icon on the smartphone screen.

Until a few days ago, the platform only made available a button to start or pause the playback of music and other types of content, regardless of whether it was a premium or free account.

In fact, for some albums and playlists, the app forced users to randomly listen to the products, this being the only way in which this playback mode was possible. Nevertheless, those who have a free platform account will not notice any difference, since the random button will only appear in the payment option.

The official announcement of this new function was made by the Swedish company with the same name through its official websites, an occasion that the company took the opportunity to inform that Spotify’s organized playback button will now be called “Play” and the random button will be called “Shuffle”. “.

If the person wants to remove the random mode from the playlists or albums, they have to go to the configuration of the digital platform and deactivate said option, although it must be taken into account that with their Spotify activation seeks that users can have at hand the possibility of listening to their playlits in an organized way or in disorder, if they so wish.

These two new buttons will appear in all playlists so that users can press them before or while the music is playing. Furthermore, it is known that these tools will be enabled in Android and iOS In the next weeks.