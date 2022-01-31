Spotify Announces Adding Content Alert to All Corona-Related Podcasts – Underlying Music Criticism

At least Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have demanded that their music be removed from the company’s service.

Online the live music service Spotify plans to add a content warning to all coronavir virus podcasts. The change will take effect within a few days, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on Sunday.

Spotify was caught in the eye of a musician, among other things Neil Young demanded either his music or an American presenter Joe Roganin removal of the podcast from the Company’s service.

Rogan has disseminated anti-coroner vaccines in its program. For example, he has urged young people to avoid coronary vaccination and recommended the use of the parasite ivermectin to treat coronavirus disease.

Spotify decided to continue working with Rogan and began removing Young’s music from the service.

Rogan, 54, has a multi-year, € 90 million contract with Spotify. The company said it regretted Young’s demand but said it was balancing “the safety of listeners with the freedom of content producers”.

Spotifyn the solution has been praised, for example, by video streaming platform Rumble, which praised Spotify for “defending content producers and freedom of speech”. Instead, the World Health Organization thanked Young for his demand.

Young, 76, has urged his colleagues to demand the removal of his music from the service. Social media has also reported on the boycott of Spotify and the termination of subscriptions. In addition to Young, at least Joni Mitchell has insisted deleting their music from Spotify.

CEO Ek also said Spotify would publish rules on the service that provide authors with guidance on what it classifies as “dangerous” and “misleading” content.

Britannian prince Harry and the duchess of his wife Meghan have informed Spotify of concerns about the dissemination of coronavirus disinformation. However, they intend to continue working with the company.

The couple has an agreement with the company that is estimated to exist BBC’s worth $ 25 million, or more than € 22 million.

According to a bulletin from the Archewell Foundation founded by the couple, Harry and Meghan expect Spotify to make changes to their service to address the health crisis.