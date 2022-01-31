Amendments to the draft law on stray animals were developed by a group of deputies in the Legislative Assembly of Primorsky Krai, they are planned to be adopted at the next meeting of the regional parliament. This was announced by a member of the working group Eduard Tsoi on Monday, January 31.

Coping with stray dogs in Primorye will be mandatory chipping, increased funding for sterilization and admission of private firms to it, and veterinarians will be allowed to decide on the euthanasia of aggressive individuals.

“Among the measures that will be included in the bill are mandatory chipping of pets, as well as an increase in state support for the sterilization of stray dogs. The big problem so far is that companies almost never enter tenders for trapping and sterilizing dogs because of the low cost. If now about 7 thousand rubles are allocated for one dog, then we will propose to increase this amount to 16.2 thousand rubles, ”he said TASS.

This year’s budget has already increased the amount of grants for the construction of veterinary overexposure stations for animals from 15 million rubles to 113 million rubles a year.

“Now private veterinary clinics will be able to do this work, and veterinarians will be able to independently determine the level of aggressiveness of the dog, and if necessary, then euthanize it. This is a forced measure. Last year, there were 202 cases of dog attacks on people in the region, and this year, stray animals have already bitten people twice. You can’t hesitate,” said Eduard Tsoi.

On January 30, Astrakhan Mayor Maria Permyakova shared her vision of how to deal with the problem of stray dogs in the region, where a man was mauled to death on January 26 by a pack of dogs. She is sure that a revision of federal legislation and measures to increase the responsibility of people for pets is needed.

On January 28, stray dogs attacked a schoolboy in Ufa. The incident took place on Ayskaya Street. The Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the republic began a pre-investigation check on the fact of the incident for the negligence of local authorities and the company hired to catch stray dogs.

On January 19, a pack of stray dogs attacked a 15-year-old girl in the village of Ugolnye Kopi in Chukotka. The girl’s leg was bitten.