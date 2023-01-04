Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 4

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Football from England, Italy and NBA.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 3, 2023, 10:19 PM
ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. sampdoria
8:30 a.m.: Spezia vs. Atalanta
10:30 a.m.: Rome vs. bologna
12:30 p.m.: Cremonese vs. Juventus
2:45 p.m.: Inter vs. Naples
STAR+
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Milan
2:30 p.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Nottingham
2:45 p.m.: Leeds vs. Westham
espn 2
3 p.m.: England soccer, Aston Villa vs. wolves
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Toronto vs. Milwaukee
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami
DIRECTV
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Logroñés vs. Real society
1 p.m.: Linares vs. Seville
2 p.m.: Oviedo vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m.: Intercity vs. Barcelona
Sports
January 3, 2023, 10:19 PM
