Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in Sports
luka doncic

Luka Doncic against Argentina

Luka Doncic against Argentina

Football from England, Italy and NBA.

ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. sampdoria
8:30 a.m.: Spezia vs. Atalanta
10:30 a.m.: Rome vs. bologna
12:30 p.m.: Cremonese vs. Juventus
2:45 p.m.: Inter vs. Naples

STAR+
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Milan
2:30 p.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Nottingham
2:45 p.m.: Leeds vs. Westham

espn 2
3 p.m.: England soccer, Aston Villa vs. wolves
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Toronto vs. Milwaukee
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami

DIRECTV
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Logroñés vs. Real society
1 p.m.: Linares vs. Seville
2 p.m.: Oviedo vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m.: Intercity vs. Barcelona

Sports

Recommended

