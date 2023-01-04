NANTERRE, France — Three years ago, François Salaün was a teacher at a high school where a student named Victor Wembanyama had to duck to enter classrooms and knew an unusual variety of facts about the world.

Salaün asked the students in her French class to write a story about a dream coming true. Some shared his hopes of becoming famous basketball players, but not Wembanyama, although he was well on his way to that dream.

In fact, Wembanyama didn’t really follow the directions. Instead, he and a friend wrote a short story called ‘Alice et Jules’, about a married couple whose lives were turned upside down when Jules drunkenly drove, crashed, slipped into a coma, and woke up having lost contact with Alice. In the end, they met again.

Wembanyama liked to do things his own way, and Salaün didn’t care so much.

At 2.20 meters tall, Wembanyama has never really been typical, and perhaps never will be. This year, he will almost certainly be the first pick in the National Basketball Association draft as the most hyped teen since LeBron James, who called him an “alien.”

When Wembanyama plays basketball, it does seem otherworldly at times. His height and his wingspan of almost eight feet often make him seem like he is in two places at once. He moves with the grace of a smaller player, but barely has to leave the ground to block shots or grab rebounds.

“I always felt like I was on a different level,” Wembanyama said. “She was living a different life than everyone else at school, for example, even in elementary school. I thought differently from everyone. I have always tried to be original in everything I do, and it really is something that stays in my soul: being original. Be unique. It’s like, I can’t explain it. I think I was born with it.”

In high school, Wembanyama began learning English on his own, knowing that to play in the NBA he would need to speak English beyond what little he had learned in school.

As he entered his teens, agents and the media began flocking to see him. His parents, Felix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau, tried to make his life as normal as possible.

They made sure that he complied with his studies. If he got bad grades, the coaches would make him sit at the scorer’s table in the gym and do his homework instead of practicing with his friends. “That bothered him more than anything else,” said Amine El Hajraoui, one of his trainers.

Wembanyama understood and welcomed their uniqueness. But he also recognized that being part of a team meant needing to relate to his teammates.

“Everyone talks about him being a unicorn, so different on the pitch, but in real life he’s a normal dude having fun with his friends,” said Maxime Raynaud, who played with Wembanyama on a team in Nanterre.

Every night, Wembanyama gets under the covers and reads. He recently started reading the ‘Game of Thrones’ novels.

“I could read nonfiction, but the way I read is mostly so I don’t think about anything I just did during the day,” she said. “So I don’t think about anything I’m going to do in the morning. Just disconnect from the world. And fantasy is really what helps me do that the most. A book simply absorbs me and I fly into another dimension”.

“I have always tried to be original in everything I do.”

By: TANIA GANGULI