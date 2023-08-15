Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 15

Italy spin

Einer Rubio (left) and Santiago Buitrago.

Einer Rubio (left) and Santiago Buitrago.

First B, big leagues and Brazilian soccer.

WIN SPORTS
7:40 p.m.: Primera B, Boca Juniors vs. Royal Santander

TYC
3 pm: Argentine soccer, Colón vs. lanus
7:30 p.m.: Independent vs. Central Cordoba

STAR+
6 pm: Brazilian soccer, Paranaense vs. cuiabá
9 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

ESPN 3
10 am: Cincinnati Tournament day

ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Texas vs. Los Angeles Angels

CLARO SPORTS
8 am: stage of the Vuelta a Burgos

Sports

