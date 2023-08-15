In the 1950s and 1960s, westerns were everywhere. In the cinema, films by John Wayne and Gary Cooper; on tv, Bonanza and Jim West. Stories of gun-toting cowboys chasing down bad guys were a surefire formula for success in Hollywood. But its expiration date arrived and the Western cinema deflated in the seventies. Today, that privileged place that this cinema had is held by the great franchises and sagas, with their sequels, prequels, spin-off and rehashes of Marvel and DC superhero stories or Star Wars and Disney characters. As movie studios raked in billions of dollars from these franchises and dominated the blockbuster lists for the past few decades, the big question was when their expiration date would arrive.

The world box office numbers for 2023 begin to show fractures in the hitherto infallible economic recipe for franchises. Three bets that seemed safe —the latest installments of Flash, ant man and Indiana Jones— ended up being disappointments for the studios. In the case of Flash, which bet on nostalgia with the inclusion of Michael Keaton reprising his role from the 1990s as Batman, Warner Bros. recorded a loss of 200 million dollars – the film’s budget was 450 million – according to the ScreenRant news portal. With a revenue of around 500 million dollars, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nor was it able to replenish the total investment of Disney between the production and marketing of the film, as reported Variety. The same thing happened with Indiana Jones and the dial of fatewhich has failed to be profitable for Disney and LucasFilms, as it barely recovered its $295 million budget, according to the Box Office Mojo portal.

For Enrique Lavigne, producer of films like A monster comes to see me either The impossible, the recent failures of what seemed like safe bets are a sign of wear and tear. “A franchise without any ounce of humanity is a formula that runs out. You see that with superhero movies. The cinema needs new ideas to change, ”he explains by phone.

The global box office results are another sign that 2023 is being an anomalous year for Hollywood studios. Disney, for example, has not only lost money with several of its bets, but has also had to postpone the release of its next big projects due to the actors’ and writers’ strike that has paralyzed the industry.

Beyond the disappointments at the box office, the two big winners of the summer are oppenheimer and Barbie, a biopic and the first non-animated feature film of the iconic doll. Both have big budgets, monumental campaigns of marketing and plenty of famous faces, but they stand out as being outsiders of the Disney or DC multiverses. “Whether they’re original movies or not, they’re definitely the start of something new in the way of bringing people to the movies,” Lavigne says, though she stresses that Mattel is already producing a dozen movies based on its toys for repeat purposes. the success of Barbie.

Some movie figures are optimistic, like Francis Ford Coppola, director of the saga of The Godfather, who celebrated the success of the two films on his Instagram account: “That they do not have any number at the end of the title, that they are not sequels or prequels, and that the public is filling the theaters to see them is a victory for the cinema. A new golden age is about to begin.”