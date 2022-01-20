Thursday, January 20, 2022
Sports schedule for Thursday, January 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in Sports
Nadal ATP 250

Rafael Nadal.

Colombian soccer, Copa del Rey, England soccer, Australian Open.

ESPN2
7pm: day of the Australian Open.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
6pm: Colombian football, Golden Eagles vs. Bucaramanga
8:05 p.m.: America vs. Envigado

ESPN3
1 pm: Spain football, Getafe vs. grenade

ESPN
2:45 p.m.: England football, Arsenal vs. Liverpool

STAR +
11am: African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast vs. Algeria
11am: Sierra Leone vs. Equatorial Guinea
2 pm: Mali vs. Mauritania
2 pm: Gambian vs. Tunisia
3pm: Italy football, Rome vs. Lecce

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
1 pm: Spanish football, Elche vs. Real Madrid
3:30 pm: Athletic vs. Barcelona

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

