Sports schedule for Thursday, January 20

Rafael Nadal.
Colombian soccer, Copa del Rey, England soccer, Australian Open.
January 19, 2022, 10:49 PM
ESPN2
7pm: day of the Australian Open.
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
6pm: Colombian football, Golden Eagles vs. Bucaramanga
8:05 p.m.: America vs. Envigado
ESPN3
1 pm: Spain football, Getafe vs. grenade
ESPN
2:45 p.m.: England football, Arsenal vs. Liverpool
STAR +
11am: African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast vs. Algeria
11am: Sierra Leone vs. Equatorial Guinea
2 pm: Mali vs. Mauritania
2 pm: Gambian vs. Tunisia
3pm: Italy football, Rome vs. Lecce
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
1 pm: Spanish football, Elche vs. Real Madrid
3:30 pm: Athletic vs. Barcelona
sports
January 19, 2022, 10:49 PM
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
.
#Sports #schedule #Thursday #January
