Passion of hawks 2 He is about to return to TV. With its second season in the making, fans want to know what will happen in the new chapters, especially since important changes have been anticipated compared to the first installment. Now, Telemundo has published an exciting trailer, with which they confirm the release date for the long-awaited sequel: February 14.

Without a doubt, this dramatic preview has excited and worried viewers in equal parts. For now it is not known what will happen to Sarita and Franco, but the sequences have hinted that their relationship would not remain as firm as thought. In fact, between tears, the eldest of the Elizondos says: “We were happy.”

Speculation has increased, especially due to a recent post by Natasha Klauss, who had already hinted that her character would have a new relationship. Specifically, the actress shared a fan art where Sara is seen far away from Franco. This has unleashed the furious reaction of his followers on Instagram.

Natasha Klauss worries fans who expect to see Sara and Franco together. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

What will happen in Passion of hawks 2?

In the official trailer for Passion of hawks 2 The idea that a tragedy will start this long-awaited sequel is highlighted. In some places, for example, we hear Juan Reyes yelling: “Whoever hurts my children, I’ll take him.” This pronouncement is given because his young heirs would be in the eye of the storm for a mysterious murder that they did not commit.

This had already been anticipated with the official synopsis: “This new generation of Pasión de gavilanes is predestined to begin with another tragic crime that shakes the family to the core. The subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, setting off a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence.”

Pasión de gavilanes 2 would have an enigmatic gypsy as its villain, who will endanger the love between the Kings and the Elizondos. Photo: composition/Telemundo/Instagram/@miranda_laaleja

A change in history

If you expect to see a faithful continuation of the first part of Pasión de gavilanes, you may not get what you want. Danna García (Norma Elizondo) previously explained that the plot will have a major change.

“I want to emphasize this. I know that everyone has expectations for what was seen in the first part, but this is a new vision of the writer, it is no longer just about the six of us, the Reyes and the Elizondos, but about the entire family clan. The great protagonist is the story and it will no longer focus only on couples, but on everyone in general”, commented the artist.