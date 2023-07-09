Sunday, July 9, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 9

Daniel Galan

Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.

Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.

Tour de France, Wimbledon and Formula 1.

ESPN 3
4 pm: Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Jamaica
6:30 p.m.: United States vs. Canada

TYC
1.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Platense vs. sarmiento
4 p.m.: Velez vs. gody cruz

STAR+
8:55 am: Formula 1, British GP
1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Instituto vs. Tiger
3 p.m.: NBA, Charlotte vs. los angeles lakers
4:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. Botafogo
7 p.m.: NBA. Portland vs. Saint Anthony

espn 2
4 am: day of the Wimbledon Tournament
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. International

ESPN
6:25 am: stage of the Tour de France

Sports

