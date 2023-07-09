Sonora.- To jail they were put two men in the state of lower californiaaccused of serious crimesin what people they were close to losing their lives. Now, the alleged perpetrators confront judges.

who tried to kill

Ensenada.- The State Attorney General’s Office got self bonding to process criminal against alexis “N”, aka “The Bad”23 years old, who allegedly gave him Shooting repeatedly To a man with the intention of kill him.

After establishing a line of investigation, the FGE obtained an order of apprehension that he completed on June 28, 2023, against “The Bad”; after the facts that are imputed to him fled to the city of Mexicaliwhere was located and apprehended.

During the hearing on July 3, 2023, the judge determined pretrial detention and set a three-month period for the closure of the investigation, for the crime of attempted homicide.

Based on test data, the Public Ministry attached to the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Against Life established that the defendant allegedly committed the crime on April 26 past, on a property in Cañón Buena Vista.

According to the investigation file, the armed attack occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. that day, when alexis “N”, accompanied by al least three other men, entered the victim’s home and opened fire on him.

The person affected was injured in one leg and in the abdomen, then asked for help and received timely medical attention, managing to survive.

For robbery and deprivation of liberty

Mexicali.- A man accused of the crimes of robbery with violence and aggravated illegal deprivationwas linked to process through the evidence presented by the Mexicali Regional Prosecutor’s Office, through the Investigation Unit with Eastern Detainees.

Before the judge, the agent of the Public Prosecutor explained that on the morning of June 28, Kevin "N" presumably entered a trade located on the highway to Islas Agrarias and Calle Heres, in the Toledo subdivision, going to the counter where the employeesto whom feinted with a firearmto force them to deliver the money from the cash register in addition to various items such as cigarettes and bottles of liquor.

He added that to go on the run, he apparently forced a client who was arriving at the commercial establishment, to transfer him aboard his own vehicle to the Valle de Pedregal subdivision, and During the journey, he threatened him with a firearm.remaining the victim against his will, until the thief left him alone to flee.