Sunday, July 30, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 30

July 30, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 30

Colombian soccer, Formula 1, women’s Tour de France.

WIN SPORTS +
3:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Cali
5:45 p.m.: America vs. Grass
8 p.m.: Huíla vs. Pereira

STAR+
4 am: friendly, Liverpool vs. leicester
6 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Bay
1 pm: Argentina soccer, Arsenal vs. Colon
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. Coritiba

TYC
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Lanús vs. barracks
3:30 p.m.: Hurricane vs. Velez

ESPN
7:55 am: Formula 1 Belgian GP

espn 2
8 am: ATP 500 Hamburg

ESPN 3
8.30 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Orioles vs. yankees

