Published footage of the building of the Oko-2 business center in Moscow City after the UAV attack

TelegramThe Mash channel published footage of the building of the Oko-2 business center in Moscow City after the UAV attack.

The video shows how the building was damaged – the glazing was damaged on the first six floors. The damage area is 40 square meters.

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower.

The previous UAV attack on Moscow took place on the morning of July 24th. Information about this was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. He clarified that there were no serious damages and no casualties, all operational services worked at the scene.