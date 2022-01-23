“Against Peru It’s time to win yes or yes…” It’s the same song we’ve been listening to ad nauseam. It was like that before Paraguay, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay… “This time, yes…” “It’s now or never…” “Today those three points cannot escape…”

Barranquilla has not exactly been a talisman. Of 21 points played there, Colombia obtained only 10 (47.6 percent). I mean, he didn’t even get to fifty percent at home. Bad task.

When points are lost at home, it is necessary to recover them on the visit, but it happens that, outside the walls, Colombia barely added 7 out of 21 possible, that is, a meager 33.3 percent.

Translated: miserable inside, starving outside. Adding both variants, it achieved 17 points out of 42, 40.47 percent. Has anyone managed to qualify for a World Cup with such a low percentage of efficiency…? For South Africa 2010, Uruguay was fifth with 24 points, the lowest figure with which a South American earned a ticket to a World Cup. And that represented 44.44 percent. So it will be necessary to believe in God, the Virgin and the Holy Spirit.

It’s another Peru

The numbers clearly say that it is not a problem attributable to the location. Rueda was given a car with engine problems. Step on the accelerator and it doesn’t move. Then the same catchphrase emerges as in all other countries when the hand is badly shuffled: “There is plenty of material, the bad guy is the technician.”

But pay attention, these guys have already given Queiroz green hair as well. And if Guardiola comes, Guardiola may not be useful either.

Reinaldo Rueda had a happy debut precisely against Peru in Lima, Friday’s rival: a balsamic 3-0, to right the ship and set sail for Qatar. Such a precedent leads one to think that it is a winnable match against an accessible rival.

At that time -June 3- Peru was last with only one point, product of four defeats and just one tie with Paraguay. Since then, a lot has changed: Peru added 16 points and Colombia 10. Today it is a different rival, evolved.

To begin with, Paolo Guerrero left, practically a former player, glorious but former, and the Italian Gianluca Lapadula entered, a very lively nine, with excellent ball handling and brilliant touch, a specialist, moreover, in playing Robinson Crusoe up front.

He knows how to hold the brand and wait for the arrival of the midfielders to join them. They discovered him late, in two weeks he turns 32. For Gareca it was finding a winning ticket among the garbage.

Alexander Callens also appeared, a very strong and reliable defender, a kind of Otamendi, who wears you and is firm from above, capable of disputing the centers with Dávinson or Mina. He was champion and figure with New York City in the United States. Two Tier A reinforcements turned out.

To them must be added the recovery of Christian Cueva, a 10 to whom dad Gareca has forgiven several slips, perhaps because he has no other like him. In addition to his technique, his touch and his ingenuity, Cuevita has a natural mobility that is a coach’s dream.

A squirrel that never stops moving and creates spaces and scoring situations. And then three new ones with excellent technical skills have emerged: left back Marquitos López (22 years old, San José Earthquakes, from MLS), who knows a lot with the ball; the right midfielder Sergio Peña (26, Malmö, Sweden), also very ductile and with a good shot when stepping into the area; and finally, Christofer Gonzales (29, Sporting Cristal), a midfielder who treats the ball like che. Canchita will be on the bench, probably also Pedro Aquino, almost a pencil copy of Wilmar Barrios who triumphs in Mexican soccer.

The strength of the historical

And there are the already historic Renato Tapia, a highly valued front-line midfielder at Celta de Vigo, and the best Peruvian soccer player of recent times, the one who marks the times and moves the team to his tune: Yoshimar Yotún, a left-hander who is an encyclopedia. Also the great goalkeeper that is Pedro Gallese, a little less than Ospina, but good-good.

For many, their mental strength may be in doubt, but they all play the Peruvian way, that is, with the highest neatness and orthodoxy in the care of the tool.

It is not Bayern Munich or Manchester City, but with the number five on their feet they are no less than anyone. They will lack an important player, due to strength and temperament: Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors), with a suspension date, as well as the other side, Miguel Trauco (Saint-Étienne), although in his case it is less problematic, Marcos López is matched in performance. They have also lost Christian Ramos, the starting center-back, due to injury.

Almost certainly the lineup for Barranquilla will be with Gallese; Corzo, Abram or Zambrano, Callens and Marcos López; Tapia and Yotun; Carrillo, Peña and Cueva; Lapadula. The doubt in Peru is whether to include Pedro Aquino and form a buffer, a triple five, but it is difficult for Gareca to betray himself, it is most likely that he will go out and play one on one. Gareca is like the guy who is provoked and fights, even if he loses. Don’t shy away.

Precisely, the central virtue of this team is Gareca’s conviction not to mouse around, not to get behind, unless the opponent boxes him, and play the game in the middle. Ricardo is convinced that football stew is cooked in the midfield. And there you have your 24 carats: Tapia and Yotún, Carillo, Peña and Cueva. It is his imperial quintet. Because of them, basically, Peru is perhaps the team that has shown the best football in this Qualifiers.

Brazil is power and goal, Peru is management, elaboration, touch. It cost him horrors in the first dates, but he was assembling and now it sounds nice. It is a team that, with countless name changes, due to injuries or suspensions, has not changed its way of playing one bit, it has internalized the coach’s idea to the bone. Then there is the minor or major hierarchy that each interpreter gives him, but the script is: clean start from behind, ball to the foot, block advance, dynamics in Cueva and Lapadula to generate spaces and flyers that reach eighteen.

And there is Gareca… One of the greatest coaches that Argentine football has given in recent years. With respect for Simeone or Gallardo, he is there, head to head. If he gets a World Cup double with Peru, he will not reach the bronze for the statues. One at the National Stadium and another at the Lima Airport. That to boot. El Flaco is going to be very, very coveted for the next Qualifiers.

Without the starting winger and right back, Peru will have to take care with the army, the navy and the aviation that band where Luis Díaz, the great Colombian star, the Willington of today, starts and passes. There are red flags there, it is a shark zone.

Perhaps man for man Colombia takes a slight advantage. Or more than one. Peru does not have a Square and much less a Luis Díaz. It lacks a Dávinson or a Mina. Not to mention Barrios, that’s like batteries, triple A. But with fewer musicians it sounds much better, it clearly surpasses it in operation.

As usual, after five minutes there may be a rebound in the area, a ball that reaches the net and all this analysis will be a bun that will end up in the basket. But, anyway, be careful with Peru. It’s not the first round.

